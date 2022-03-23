Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,512.61

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,512.61 ($19.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,390 ($18.30). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,410 ($18.56), with a volume of 9,743 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £833.30 million and a PE ratio of 950.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,475.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,510.34.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.