Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $9.18

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $8.82. Youdao shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Youdao by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Youdao by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

