Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Youdao’s earnings. Youdao posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Youdao will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Youdao.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million.

DAO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 141,499 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Youdao by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Youdao by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 157,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Youdao has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $31.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

