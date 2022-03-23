YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0083 on Exchanges

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $2.06 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

