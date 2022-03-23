XSGD Market Cap Hits $167.19 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $167.19 million and approximately $751,796.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 236,238,180 coins and its circulating supply is 229,508,775 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

