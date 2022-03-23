Wise (LON:WISE) Price Target Cut to GBX 745

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 895 ($11.78) to GBX 745 ($9.81) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:WISE opened at GBX 559.20 ($7.36) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 566 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 765.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Wise has a 12 month low of GBX 420.20 ($5.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.49).

Get Wise alerts:

Wise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.