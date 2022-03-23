Wise (LON:WISE) Price Target Cut to GBX 745

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 895 ($11.78) to GBX 745 ($9.81) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:WISE opened at GBX 559.20 ($7.36) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 566 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 765.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Wise has a 12 month low of GBX 420.20 ($5.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.49).
