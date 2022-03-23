Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WGO traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.66. 14,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $85.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,581,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

