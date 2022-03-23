William Blair Comments on Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smartsheet in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.24.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $1,189,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,264 shares of company stock worth $14,374,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

