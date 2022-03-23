Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 175.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

