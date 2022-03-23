Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $183.18

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $183.18 and last traded at $184.09, with a volume of 16238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.84.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.38 and its 200-day moving average is $213.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

