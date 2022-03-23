Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.80. The stock had a trading volume of 132,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.49. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

