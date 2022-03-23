Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 809,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,418,215. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

