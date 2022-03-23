Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 56,066 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.17. 16,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,705. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

