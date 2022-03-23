Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Target by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after purchasing an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after purchasing an additional 324,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $5.45 on Wednesday, reaching $217.32. The company had a trading volume of 115,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.01 and its 200-day moving average is $231.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,542 shares of company stock valued at $13,473,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

