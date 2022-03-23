Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 39,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,826,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,510,000 after buying an additional 710,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.41. 490,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,069,786. The stock has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.