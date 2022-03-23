Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 956.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,451,000 after purchasing an additional 951,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 619,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 369.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 570,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 448,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.