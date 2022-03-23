Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 365 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $502.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $486.62 and its 200-day moving average is $471.00. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.08 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

