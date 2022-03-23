Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $562,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $176.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.