Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,162 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

DIS stock opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $192.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

