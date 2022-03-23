Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 3,069 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

GS stock opened at $343.01 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.40. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

