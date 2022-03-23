Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTAP. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.14. 16,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,871,028. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

