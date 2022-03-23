Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 32,003 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,003 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 353,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,804,410. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.