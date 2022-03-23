Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,484,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after acquiring an additional 159,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,179,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 978,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,130,000 after buying an additional 200,989 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 973,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period.

DFUS traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $48.83. 312,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,892. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

