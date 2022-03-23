Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BR traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.38. 1,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.98 and its 200 day moving average is $165.65.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

