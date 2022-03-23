Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,595,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,930.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,065,000 after purchasing an additional 511,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after purchasing an additional 326,552 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,617 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.