Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Receives $16.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEAV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of WEAV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 63,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,051. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

