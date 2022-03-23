Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.7% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $265.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.19. The company has a market cap of $663.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

