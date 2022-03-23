Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a report released on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the technology company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

