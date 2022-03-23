Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $141.92. 289,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,148. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.63 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average of $142.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $393.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,122,382 shares of company stock worth $292,845,365. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.