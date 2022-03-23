Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $9.79 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for about $9.79 or 0.00023093 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $233.87 million and approximately $32.37 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

