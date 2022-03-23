Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) PT Lowered to €51.00

Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of VOSSF stock remained flat at $$54.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. Vossloh has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $54.31.
