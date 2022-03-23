VNET Group (VNET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VNET Group stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.24. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $34.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 7,402.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

