Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stake Raised by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 55,760 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. 16,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.