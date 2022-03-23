Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.29

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and traded as high as $14.43. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 212,938 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

