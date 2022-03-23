Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at CJS Securities

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

VICR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Vicor stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. 162,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,300. Vicor has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vicor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after acquiring an additional 66,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,942,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $39,762,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 34,455 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

