Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $23.97 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $267,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,418.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

