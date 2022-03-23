Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. Vertiv reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 373,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,070. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

