Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $202.41, but opened at $207.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verisk Analytics shares last traded at $207.27, with a volume of 89 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,827,000 after acquiring an additional 47,698 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 43,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

