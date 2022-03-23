Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $7.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will earn $7.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.12.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VTYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

