Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 14,288 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $356,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PCVX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 100,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,096. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after buying an additional 252,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 6,210.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $2,317,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.