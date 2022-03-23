Vasta Platform (VSTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Vasta Platform to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vasta Platform (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.