Vasta Platform (VSTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Vasta Platform to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.
About Vasta Platform (Get Rating)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vasta Platform (VSTA)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.