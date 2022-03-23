Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Lessened by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.64. 954,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,239. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $157.20 and a one year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

