Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.52. 79,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $94.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

