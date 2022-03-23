Vale (NYSE:VALE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 291,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 38,507,277 shares.The stock last traded at $20.09 and had previously closed at $19.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.718 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,454,000.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

