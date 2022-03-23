UWM (NYSE:UWMC) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Critical Analysis

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UWM and Farmhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 0 7 2 0 2.22 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

UWM currently has a consensus target price of $7.44, indicating a potential upside of 61.14%. Given UWM’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UWM is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of UWM shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UWM and Farmhouse’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.97 billion 0.14 $98.44 million $0.67 6.90 Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UWM has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM 3.31% 24.62% 4.32% Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

UWM has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UWM beats Farmhouse on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Farmhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmhouse, Inc. engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

