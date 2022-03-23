UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,511. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 7.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

