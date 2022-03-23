United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 554,063 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in United States Antimony by 1,240.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 298,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

