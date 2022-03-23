Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Decreased by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 73,729 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 7.1% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.27% of Union Pacific worth $437,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

UNP stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,682. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.98 and its 200-day moving average is $238.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

