Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Trimmed by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 317,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. 3,882,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

