UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UGI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered UGI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NYSE:UGI opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. UGI has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in UGI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 4.4% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

